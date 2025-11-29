Bundesliga: Bayern Defeat St Pauli To Go Eight Points Clear

Luis Diaz scored in stoppage time to lead Bayern Munich to a 3-1 win over St Pauli at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Diaz headed in a Harry Kane cross to send Bayern in front in the third minute of injury time.

Nicolas Jackson then scored four minutes later to add gloss to the victory as Bayern avoided dropping points for just the second time this Bundesliga season.

Earlier, Diaz created Bayern’s equaliser for Raphael Guerreiro before halftime, after Andreas Hountondji had given Pauli a surprise lead six minutes in.

RB Leipzig’s scoreless draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday means Bayern will finish the round eight points clear atop the table.

Arriving in Munich after a club record eight straight Bundesliga defeats, Pauli took a surprise early lead.

The visitors forced Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich into a mistake in midfield and Hountondji out-muscled Kim Min-jae to claim the ball before scoring past Manuel Neuer at the near post.

Bayern youngsters Lennart Karl and Tom Bischof took turns hitting the post before Diaz acrobatically created the leveller.

Kane hit the woodwork with 10 minutes remaining but was crucial in Diaz’s late strike, lofting a ball goalwards for the former Liverpool forward to head home, before Chelsea loanee Jackson added a third with the final kick of the match.

Elsewhere, Heidenheim scored twice after the 90th minute to snatch a 2-1 away win at Union Berlin and climb off the foot of the table.

Said El Mala scored a stoppage-time equaliser for promoted Cologne in a 1-1 draw away at Werder Bremen.

Hoffenheim jumped up to fourth in the table with a 3-0 home win over floundering Augsburg, who are winless since early October.

Up next for Bayern Munich is a DFB Cup clash against Union Berlin on Wednesday.