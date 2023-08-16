‘Call Me Anytime In 24hrs’ — Patience Jonathan Pledges Support To Remi Tinubu

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, has extended a gesture of cooperation to the current First Lady, Remi Tinubu.

Advertisement

During a visit to the State House on Wednesday, Mrs. Jonathan expressed her commitment to working closely with Mrs. Tinubu for the betterment of Nigeria.

“Twenty-four hours, I am with you, call me anytime, any day, I will work with you for the country to move forward and to be better because it is our country, we have no other place to go,” pledged the former First Lady.

She added, “You are one of the women that I look forward to, because you can make Nigerian women proud; I am here to encourage and support you because we are one country and our country must move forward.

“When we talk about the presidency, we have come and left, it is your turn, we that left must support you to achieve what you are here for like we have archived so that Nigeria will move forward.

“I use this opportunity to plead to the women of this country to support this government; she carried us along when she was a governor’s wife, now that she is a first lady, the sky is her limit.

Mrs. Tinubu, in her remarks, expressed gratitude for the offer of collaboration, emphasizing the importance of national unity and progress in these challenging times.

Advertisement

“We thank God that she is here on a solidarity visit and for us to talk on how to move the nation forward. I appreciate her visit, her support and all the tips she is always giving,’’ the first lady said.

Patience Jonathan has embarked on many philanthropic and women empowerment programmes through the A-Aruere Reachout Foundation (AARF) which seeks to improve the status and earning capacity of Nigerian women and youths.