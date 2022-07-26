Call To Bar Ceremony Moved From Law School Bwari Over Insecurity

The call to bar ceremony for new lawyers will now hold at the Body of Benchers Secretariat , Abuja.

The development is apparently due to security threats and attacks around Bwari.

The event is for candidates graduating from the Nigeria law school.

Candidates were earlier notified that the graduation ceremony would hold at the Nigeria Law School Bwari on July 27.

But legal practitioners have raised concerns about holding the event there.

The new venue was eventually approved on Tuesday by the Body of Benchers, the authority responsible for graduating law students.