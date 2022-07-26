‘Nigeria’s Sovereignty Must Not Be Left At The Mercy Of Criminals’ — Kogi Governor Reacts To Killing Of Presidential Guards

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has reacted to the ambush on troops of the Presidential Brigade Guard, by terrorists at Bwari Area Council, a suburb in Abuja.

The governor in a statement on Tuesday noted that the country should not yield to the threat of terrorists, using diverse means to overwhelm the polity.

He was reacting to the killing of at least eight soldiers during an ambush by terrorists. Two of military personnel that were killed hailed from Kogi State.

They include Lieutenant Ibrahim Suleiman, buried in his Kogi home on Tuesday and Captain Samuel Attah.

The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu condemned the incident and urged the authorities to expedite actions and ensure that those responsible for the killing were arrested.

“The incessant but cowardly uncoordinated attacks by terrorists must receive keen attention and brutal response from respective security agencies, asserting that the Nigerian internal sovereignty must not be at the mercy of criminal elements.

“The governor commiserated with the families of the deceased, particularly the father of Lt. Suleiman, Col Suleiman Ahmodu Babanawa (Rtd) from Okpo, Olamaboro Local Govt. and Captain Samuel Attah from Ibaji Local Government Area of the State.

“He also extended his commiseration to the Nigeria Army over the death of some of their finest officers,” the statement said.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Brigade Guard, Captain Godfrey Abakpa had disclosed that three of its troops had sustained an injury, and were currently receiving treatment at the Military facility.

He also noted that operatives were combing the area to fish out the terrorists.

The incident followed threats by the terrorists holding passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack hostage, to kidnap the president, governors, as well as other government officials if their demands are not met.

However, various security agencies have raised an alarm of plots by terrorist groups to attack states and prisons in the North West and North Central states in the country.

But the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have directed a robust deployment of security operatives to the targeted states to avert such attacks from happening.