BREAKING: Millions Lost At Onitsha Main Market Ínferno

Millions of naira worth of goods were lost Monday morning following a fire disaster that occurred at a section of Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State.

The inferno began early Monday morning, our correspodent gathered. The chief fire officer of Anambra State, Engr Martin Agbili, confirmed the fire. He said the operatives of the state fire service in collaboration with other security apparatuses controlled the fire.

In his words, “At about 0220hrs (2.20am) of Monday 28-11-2022, Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of fire outbreak at Kano Street behind Main Market, Onitsha.

“We deployed our fire truck and firefighters to the scene of fire and they have been working there.”

A trader at the market, Matthew Eze, said two arms of the affected areas have been gutted by fire.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, told our correspodent that the fire had been brought under control. He added that no life was lost, but millions of naira got lost to the fire.

Quoting him, “The situation is under control on the fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of today. No loss of life, though goods worth millions of naira have been affected.

“Preliminary information shows that the cause of the fire is as a result of electrical upsurge from a costmetics store in the storey-building. Our personnel are still there monitoring.

“The command uses this opportunity to advise members of the public to always turn off their electrical appliances before leaving houses and offices.”