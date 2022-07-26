CAN President Ayokunle Hands Over To Successor Thursday
The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, will hand over to his successor on Thursday.
Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER.
He stated that the new President will emerge on Thursday, adding in a short response that “Rev Okoh is the one.”
Among other things, the outgoing president will be noted for speaking against injustice across the country.
Also, the current CAN leadership had maintained its criticism against any political party fielding presidential candidates and running mates of same religion.
YOU WOULD HOPE IT SHOULD NO NOT BE FROM ONE POLITICAL CASSOCK TO ANOTHER.
We may be witnesses to a change of guard from one vociferous POLITICIAN in the vineyard to another. We now have a political party CAN. They no longer mind the Faithfuls and the pastures entrusted to their care and guidance. Rather, turned into PROPAGANDISTS of the Nigerian politics.
THE COUNTRY IS NOW LOST IN BOTH SPIRITUAL AND POLITICAL CAULDRON. WHILE THE FOLLOWERS HAVE BEEN RENDERED HOPELESS AND HELPLESS.
This is a most unfortunate situation for all of us.