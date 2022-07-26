CAN President Ayokunle Hands Over To Successor Thursday

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, will hand over to his successor on Thursday.

Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER.

He stated that the new President will emerge on Thursday, adding in a short response that “Rev Okoh is the one.”

Among other things, the outgoing president will be noted for speaking against injustice across the country.

Also, the current CAN leadership had maintained its criticism against any political party fielding presidential candidates and running mates of same religion.