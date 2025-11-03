FG Opens Lagos Coastal Road To Traffic Over Truck Accident

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has approved the temporary opening of the Lagos Coastal Road to traffic following a truck accident that occurred at the Chisco area of Lekki on Monday.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the approval was granted by the Federal Ministry of Works to ease the traffic gridlock caused by the incident.

Osiyemi explained that the decision was taken as part of an emergency traffic management measure to ensure the free flow of vehicles while efforts are ongoing to clear the affected section of the main carriageway.

He urged motorists to remain calm and patient while driving along the axis.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation wishes to inform motorists that due to a truck accident at Chisco area, Lekki, the Federal Ministry of Works has approved the opening of the Coastal Road for use pending when normalcy is restored,” Osiyemi said.

“Motorists are implored to be patient while plying the area.”

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reports that the truck accident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, led to significant congestion along the Lekki corridor, prompting swift intervention by emergency responders.

It occurred when a gas-laden tanker overturned along the main carriageway at Chisco, inward Victoria Island.

The incident involved a white Howo truck carrying several cylinders of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the busy highway.

Given the highly flammable nature of the product, the situation posed an immediate danger to human lives and property.

Advertisement

However, the prompt response of emergency responders prevented what could have been a tragic explosion.