‘Check Your Accounts’- Gov Otti Makes Surprise Revelation About Pension Payments In Church

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has announced the commencement of reconstruction of two major roads in Aba: Obohia Road and Ohanku Road.

Governor Otti made this known during the 2024 Chrism Mass at Christ The King Catholic Church (CKC) in Aba.

He also made a surprise revelation that pensioners owed arrears stretching back to 2014 would finally receive their due today, March 28th.

“Some of you [pensioners] have been owed since 2014,” Governor Otti acknowledged.

“At the end of today (Thursday, March 28, 2024), all of you will smile. Check your accounts at the end of business today,” he announced.

Governor Otti highlighted his commitment to fulfilling campaign promises and delivering positive change to the people.

He stated, “Yesterday, work started at Obohia Road. After Easter, work will start at Ohanku Road, and we are doing something a little different in Ohanku Road because we are using Cement Pavement Technology so that it will last longer.”

Otti expressed his appreciation for the Catholic Church’s support and pledged to continue practicing good governance.

“I want to thank the CKC particularly for the support you have given me. Thanks for your support. Thank you for being who you have been and supporting the good governance that we have today,” he stated.

The Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, the Most Rev. Augustine Echema, commended Governor Otti’s performance and leadership. He described the ongoing reconstruction of Port Harcourt Road as a benchmark and praised the governor’s achievements.

“You are doing well. So far, so good, and I bet you, if you continue like this, you don’t need any other campaign for a second tenure. Your works will speak for you. The things you do will campaign for you. I have nothing else to say than to assure you of our efficacious prayers.

“We Abians for once are proud of our Governor. You have done greatly well and the people are happy. When the righteous people are in authority, the people rejoice. Thank you and God bless you,” Bishop Echema stated.