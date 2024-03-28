Tinubu Appoints New Code Of Conduct Bureau Chairman

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the new Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the announcement Thursday.

The presidential aide said Bello has over 25 years of experience across consulting, banking, law enforcement, financial services, and academia.

“The President anticipates that the new Chairman, upon confirmation by the Senate, will lead the Bureau with utmost integrity toward the realization of its mandate of maintaining high standards of public morality in the conduct of government business and ensuring that the actions and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of morality and accountability,” Ngelale added.

Bello takes over from Aliyu Kankia who has held the position in acting capacity.

The Code of Conduct Bureau was established in 1979 as one of the policies adopted during Nigeria’s transition to civilian democratic rule in the Second Republic.

The CCB’s mission is to establish and maintain a high standard of moral and probity in the public service.