Chelsea Fans Unhappy Despite Beating Fulham

Chelsea fans have expressed their disappointment at the team’s performance despite a 1-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

The Blues grabbed the maximum points and the West London bragging rights thanks to a first-half penalty from Cole Palmer.

Raheem Sterling was fouled in the 18-yard box on the stroke of half-time before Palmer sent Leno the wrong way.

The Blues have now won four consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since July 2020.

However, their supporters are not happy with the performance despite earning the maximum points.

Alex Goldberg wrote on X: “Chelsea win wasn’t pretty. Still have no ability to close out games, many dumb fouls towards the end but a win is a win. 4 home wins in a row now that’s something, Where would we be without Palmer?”.

Ja Loka wrote on X: “Chelsea at number 8. After having such a bad season with many injuries, we are on top of that finished Manchester United club. Anyway, Pochettino Must Go!”.

Felix Johnston wrote on X: “ Thank God we hung on there. Christ above we made that way harder than it needed to be. 3 wins in a row in the PL, up to 8th, but still don’t think this game is positive on Poch. Winning through a questionable penalty next is Middlesborough, a must win”.

Shayee wrote on X: “Madueke played better than Sterling but who did Poch benched, Gallagher played horrible back to back but he’s always on the line up. Mudryk picked form but Poch is rewarding him to be on the bench, Poch needs to go before he ruin this squad.”

Christopher said on X that Pochettino is not helping his course by benching Mudryk.

He wrote, “I can understand if this is a tactical tweak to sedate Fulham’s high-flying wingers. Sterling is no different, he is twice as lazy in tracking back. Misha should be at the fulcrum of Poch’s player development, not Raheem.”

Sam wrote on X: “Terrible game management again from Poch, nearly bottled it. Useless subs yet again, he’s a terrorist. Get him gone. #PochOut”.

Meanwhile, Chelsea coach, Mauricio Pochettino hailed his team for grinding out a hard-fought win against Fulham.

Pochettino said, “That is the Premier League, you watch some games and some happen like this. It was a really tough game. Overall we deserved the victory, we were the better side. We needed the three points and now I think it is four victories in a row here at Stamford Bridge.”

“The disappointment was that we didn’t win, the performance was good. We needed to compete against a really good side like Fulham. Big credit to our players because we played good.

Pochettino also reserved special praise for Cole Palmer.

He said: “He’s 20-years-old and in his first season of playing. He had three or four chances at Middlesbrough but we are so happy with how he is playing.”

Up next for Chelsea is the second leg semi final clash against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup on January 23rd after the Premier League break.