Chelsea’s Reece James Ruled Out For Three Months With Hamstring Injury

Chelsea have revealed that Reece James has undergone a medical assessment which confirmed a hamstring injury which is expected to rule him out of action for three months, according to reports.

The Blues’ Captain limped off in the first half of the dismal 2-0 loss to Everton on Sunday.

A Chelsea statement read: “Captain Reece James has undergone medical assessment following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton.

“The defender was withdrawn during the first half at Goodison Park, and scan results have confirmed a hamstring injury.

“Reece will now begin his rehabilitation programme at Cobham.”

James has struggled with injuries in the last few years. He was out for two months earlier in the season with another hamstring problem.

He has now suffered his seventh hamstring injury in three years.

This will come as a setback for Mauricio Pochettino having battled with injuries since taking over in the summer, 10 first team players missed out of the Everton clash due to varying degree of injuries.

According to reports, James is expected to be out of action for three months.

Chelsea are already without the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Malo Gutso, Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell.

Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella both limped off against Everton on Sunday.

The Blues will be hoping to put their injury crisis behind them with a win when they take on Sheffield United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.