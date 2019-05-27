Children’s Day 2019: Group Tasks FG On Welfare Of Almajiri Children

The Almajiri Child Rights Initiative (ACRI) has called on the Nigerian Government to immediately address the social, educational, nutritional, and security situation of the almajiri children in the country.

The group made the call on Saturday while celebrating the Second Annual Almajiri Child Rights Day.

According to the ACRI, Nigeria and the world cannot achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 without resolving the Almajiri child rights crisis.

To this end, the group urged members of the incoming 9th Assembly of the Nigerian Legislature to follow suit as their predecessors and pursue a solution to child destitution in Nigeria.

Joined by child rights advocates in Nigeria and the world ACRI asked the federal government to draw and focus attention to one of the world’s most abused sets of children.

The group, however, noted that they have witnessed some milestones in the narrative of the almajiri children since the marking of the inaugural day, where they pledged to engage critical stakeholders, both in the local and international community towards developing and implementing policy that offers a long-term solution for returning dignity to the life of the Almajiri Child.