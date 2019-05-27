Children’s Day: UNICEF Inaugurates Campaign On Child’s Rights

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to commemorate the Children’s Day celebration has inaugurated a campaign to create awareness about the rights of children in Nigeria.

UNICEF’s country representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins announced the “For every child, every right” campaign on Monday in a statement where he also lamented that Nigerian children had little or no access to health, nutrition, education and other amenities as they ought to.

“Sadly, it is the most disadvantaged children who are suffering the greatest challenge in having their rights fulfilled,” he said.

Advertisement

This year’s Children’s Day falls during the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which is being commemorated this year around the world.

As part of the celebrations, UNICEF is launching a “Passport to Your Rights”, a copy of the CRC in child-friendly language, in pocket format.

UNICEF aims that every child in Nigeria has a copy by 2030, the deadline for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Advertisement

UNICEF revealed that the CRC ‘passport’ will also be available in Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Pidgin languages.

“Thirty years ago, something incredible happened. World leaders came together in a moment of unity for the world’s children.

Advertisement

“They made a promise to every child to protect and fulfil their rights, by adopting the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“The Convention established childhood as a period that is separate from adulthood a time in which children should grow, learn, play, develop and flourish.

“We want to see every Nigerian child have that kind of childhood,” said Hawkins.

_

NAN