Christians, Muslims Share Meal At NAOWA Interfaith Gathering In Sokoto

The Chairperson of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association 8 Division (NAOWA), Mrs Chinelo Iweora Koughna, has organised an interfaith Lent and Iftar fast Dinner in Sokoto State aimed at strengthening peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding between Christians and Muslims.

The event brought together members of the Muslim and Christian communities, as well as wives of military officers, who gathered to share meals and prayers during the ongoing fasting periods observed in both faiths.

Speaking at the gathering, Mrs. Koughna said the initiative was designed to encourage interfaith dialogue, unity and respect among religious adherents in the state.

She said that the simultaneous observance of Ramadan by Muslims and Lent by Christians provided a unique opportunity to foster deeper bonds between the two communities.

According to her, the idea was inspired by her personal background of growing up in Northern Nigeria, where people of different faiths often lived together peacefully.

“I grew up in the North and I understand the beauty of religious diversity. Islam and Christianity both teach love, peace and compassion. When we sit together, eat together and pray for peace together, we strengthen the bonds that unite us”

She stressed that the values promoted during Ramadan and Lent such as sacrifice, patience, charity and forgiveness are universal principles that can help build stronger and more tolerant communities.

She urged religious faithful to continue promoting understanding and to avoid actions or narratives capable of creating divisions.

“Our religions teach us to love one another and to respect the dignity of every human being. Peaceful coexistence is possible when we choose tolerance, kindness and mutual respect,” she added.

The NAOWA chairperson also commended religious leaders and community stakeholders in Sokoto for their continued efforts in promoting harmony and peaceful relations among residents of the state.

Participants at the gathering described the event as the first of its kind in the state and a meaningful platform for strengthening relationships and reinforcing the shared values of unity, peace and compassion across faiths.

They expressed hope that such initiatives would continue to promote dialogue and deepen trust among different religious groups in Sokoto and beyond.

The interfaith gathering formed part of NAOWA’s broader efforts to support community cohesion and promote social harmony among families and communities connected to the Nigerian Army.