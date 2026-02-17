Ramadan Not Consideration For Election Schedule, Says Imasuen

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The lawmaker representing Edo South Senatorial District, Neda Imasuen, has said that the Nigerian government should not use Lent or Ramadan as a basis for election schedules.

Imasuen stated this on Tuesday in an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’ while reacting to the controversy surrounding the 2027 general elections schedule released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

THE WHISTLER reports that INEC had scheduled the 2027 Presidential and National Assembly elections to be on February 20th, while the State Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections pegged on the 6th of March, 2027.

The timetable schedule of the 2027 elections has, however, sparked criticisms from various quarters of the country, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar asking the INEC to reconsider the schedule.

But in his opinion, the Edo Senator said, “We must educate and change the mindset of our people, ensuring they see elections as a civic responsibility.

“Irrespective of religious engagements, it wouldn’t take much to come out and vote. So, Lent or Ramadan shouldn’t be a consideration for fixing election dates.”