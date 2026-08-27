North Korea Condemns US Arms Sale To South Korea:

North Korea has condemned the United States’ approval of a $125m arms sale to South Korea, warning that it would respond “strongly and immediately” to what it considers hostile actions.

Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued the warning on Thursday, August 27, 2026, after Washington approved the potential sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles and related equipment to South Korea.

The proposed deal, estimated at $12, includes the missiles and associated equipment intended to strengthen South Korea’s air defence capabilities. The sale requires congressional notification and review under the US Foreign Military Sales process.

North Korea described the US weapons sale as a “new threat” to its security and accused Washington of maintaining what it called a hostile policy towards Pyongyang.

A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson, quoted by state-run Korean Central News Agency, said the country could not overlook what it described as the negative impact of increased US military cooperation with South Korea on regional security.

“We cannot overlook the adverse effect of the US sale of its weapons to the ROK on the regional security environment,” the spokesperson said.

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The official warned that North Korea would deliver a “serious, immediate and powerful response” to hostile acts in different areas.

Pyongyang also criticised Washington over plans to provide financial support for programmes documenting human rights conditions in North Korea and collecting information about the country.

The North Korean government described the initiatives as part of what it considers US efforts to undermine its political system.

North Korea also pointed to previous US arms sales to South Korea this year, including advanced air-to-air missiles, naval and attack helicopters and precision-guided bombs, arguing that the continued military cooperation between Washington and Seoul was increasing security risks on the Korean Peninsula.

The latest warning comes despite renewed efforts by US President Donald Trump to reopen dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump has recently expressed interest in another meeting with Kim, although Pyongyang has so far shown little response to the overtures.

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Tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain high, with Washington and Seoul maintaining their security alliance while North Korea continues to oppose increased military cooperation between the two countries.