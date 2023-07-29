COUP: EU Withdraws N429bn Aid To Niger Republic, Backs Tinubu To Impose Sanctions

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The European Union (EU), on Saturday, suspended its budgetary support and security cooperation with Niger Republic following the coup d’etat that ousted the country’s President, Mohamed Bazoum.

EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, disclosed this in a statement, adding the EU will also support more sanctions on the military government from the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS), currently chaired by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.

The EU had earmarked $554 million (₦429,627,000,000) to support Niger’s yearly budget from 2021-2024, according to Reuters.

THE WHISTLER reports that soldiers known as Presidential Guard (PG) detained the president, alleging leadership failure of the political class.

The ECOWAS Commission, which is West Africa’s regional bloc, and international partners had urged the coup plotters to free the president without any conditions.

But the coup plotters who eventually got the backing of the rest of the armed forces, announced the overthrow of the Government while closing its borders.

For Josep Borrell, he said amid the latest developments, the EU does not recognize and will not recognize the authorities that overthrew the democratic government.

While announcing the suspension of EU’s financial support to Niger (indefinitely), he called on ECOWAS to do the needful in terms of sanctions.

“President Bazoum was democratically elected; he is and therefore remains the only legitimate President of Niger.

“The European Union reiterates its very clear calls for the full and complete restoration, without delay, of constitutional order and fully associates itself with the declarations of ECOWAS and its African and international partners in this regard.

“And we stand ready to support future ECOWAS decisions, including the adoption of sanctions.

“In this regard, in addition to the immediate cessation of budget support, all cooperation actions in the security field are suspended sine die with immediate effect,” he stated.