Coup: Falana Urges ECOWAS To Reconsider Military Action Against Niger Republic

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has urged the Authorities of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reconsider taking military action against Niger Republic as a whole but rather, impose sanctions on the military junta currently undertaking a coup in the country.

The Senior Advocate issued the warning on Tuesday in a paper titled “Unconstitutional Change of Governments: the Role of Bar Associations” which was delivered at a two-day conference of the West African Bar Association (WABA) in Accra, Ghana.

The paper read in part, “Last week, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the Presidential Guards’ Unit, overthrew the Mohamed Bazoum administration and declared himself Niger’s new ruler.

“In a prompt response to the embarrassing development, the Economic Commission of West African States gave the junta a seven-day ultimatum to step down from power and restore constitutional rule. ECOWAS leaders threatened to ‘take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order’ and that if its demands were not met, ‘such measures may include the use of force.

“The African Union equally issued a statement demanding that the military return to their barracks and restore constitutional order within 15 days. It did not say what would happen after the deadline.

“The United States and the European Union have backed the actions of the ECOWAS. However, the military rulers in Niger have warned against any armed intervention in the country, as West African leaders were set to meet on Sunday for an emergency summit to decide on further actions to pressure the army to restore constitutional order after a coup last week.

“The military junta has decided to hold President Mohamed Bazoum and 180 other political leaders in Niger as hostages.”

“Sadly, the junta has successfully mobilized the civilian populace in Niger to stage pro-coup demonstrations. The military regimes in Burkina Faso and Mali have threatened to jointly resist any military invasion of Niger.’

Falana also shed light on the acceptance of the coup by the people of Niger, stating that it is something ECOWAS authorities need to seriously consider.

He added, “While the resolve of the ECOWAS leaders to resort to force to restore President Mohamed Bazoum is understandable the acceptance of the coup by the majority of the Nigerien people must be seriously considered.

“Having not invaded Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali when power-drunk soldiers sacked democratically elected governments, ECOWAS leaders should not play into the hands of the enemies of Africa by launching a military attack on Niger.”

The warning comes two days after ECOWAS declared the country a no-flight zone and gave the military a one-week ultimatum within which to restore the country back to its constitutional order and reinstate its democratically elected President, Muhammad Bazoum.

Mali and Burkina Faso have also spoken out against the proposed military action against Niger, stating that any attack against the country is an attack on them, implying that they would join forces with the soldiers that ousted President Bazoum from power.

The two countries, which are military-led, issued a joint statement on the issue, warning ECOWAS against proceeding with a military attack.