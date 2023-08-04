Coup: FG Closes All Borders Linking Nigeria To Niger Republic

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has officially announced the closure of all land borders linking Nigeria with Niger Republic due to the recent coup d’état in Niger.

Advertisement

The Acting Controller General of Customs ,Mr Bashir Adewale, made this known on Friday during a visit to the Jibia border in Katsina.

According to him, the decision for the total blockage of the borders was to comply with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) directive to suspend the movement of cargos until further notice.

He added that as part of measures to ensure 100 per cent compliance, they will sensitise the border communities.

The Acting Controller General said the decision was taken for the interest of peace and stability between the two countries.

According to Adewale, he had visited the deputy governor of Katsina state regarding the issue of sensitisation.

Advertisement

Recall that on July 27, in a swift response to a military coup in Niger Republic, the ECOWAS also enforced a no-flight zone over the country.

Some of the sanctions from ECOWAS are the suspension of trade, diplomacy, and financial services to the country; a no-fly zone has also been declared over Niger and its military hierarchy.

The decision was announced by the ECOWAS, at an urgent meeting following the increasing tension stirred by the military actors who are attempting to take over in Niger.

This significant move which includes air and land border closure, is seen as a crucial reaction to the recent ascendancy of the junta, which has stirred significant unrest in the country and poses a threat to political stability within the region.