Fire Service CG Seeks Recognition For Firefighters

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Firefighters across the nation on Monday were honoured as the Federal Fire Service commemorated the 2026 International Firefighters’ Day, with emphasis on the sacrifices and realities of the profession.

The event, held at the FFS headquarters in Garki, Abuja, was themed “Courage Under Fire: Recognising the Sacrifices and Realities of Firefighting” and drew attention to the risks, trauma, and human cost behind emergency response.

International Firefighters’ Day is observed globally to honour fallen heroes and celebrate the courage of firefighters.

Controller General of the Service, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode, said firefighters consistently demonstrate courage in the face of danger, noting that their service goes far beyond public perception.

Advertisement

Controller General of the Fire, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode, in a pose with pupils of MEROSA Academy, Apo for the International Firefighters Day on Monday.

“Courage above fear defines what our officers represent. Each response is a choice to act despite danger,” he said.

Olumode revealed that the realities of firefighting often extend beyond the scene of incidents, with many officers carrying lasting psychological experiences from rescue operations.

He recalled a past emergency response that left a deep emotional impact, while underscoring the need for stronger welfare support systems within the Service.

Advertisement

He said the agency had expanded welfare initiatives, including medical coverage, insurance schemes, and financial support programmes aimed at improving the well-being of personnel and their families.

The Controller General also announced the inauguration of a six-member committee for the Controller General’s Awards, designed to recognise gallantry and outstanding service within the ranks.

During the event, the CG presented honoraria to officers and stakeholders for their contributions to firefighting efforts.

Guest speaker, prof Okey Ikechukwu, described courage under fire as the ability to act decisively under extreme pressure, stressing that hesitation during emergencies could result in loss of lives.

Controller General of Fire, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode, honouring one of the stakeholders for the impact on firefighting.

Advertisement

He emphasised that effective firefighting requires training, discipline, and mental resilience, noting that fear is natural but must be overcome in critical moments.

Olumode called on the National Assembly to strengthen legislative support for the Service, including expanding fire station infrastructure to improve response time nationwide.

He also urged Nigerians to cooperate with firefighters during emergencies by giving way to fire trucks and avoiding actions that could hinder rescue efforts.

“Every second counts. Your cooperation can make the difference between life and loss,” he said.

The event also featured public safety advocacy, with the Service intensifying awareness campaigns across communities, market areas and schools to promote fire prevention and emergency preparedness.