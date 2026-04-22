Court Grants PDP Factional Chairman ₦100m Bail

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An Abuja High Court on Wednesday granted bail in the sum of ₦100 million to a factional National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tanimu Turaki.

Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, was arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force over allegations of providing false information.

According to the prosecution, the defendant allegedly submitted a petition dated October 5, 2022, to the Inspector-General of Police, accusing one Saidi Mainasara, with intent to misuse lawful authority to cause harm or annoyance.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Peter Kekemeke held that bail is a fundamental right and remains at the discretion of the court.

The judge noted that although a bench warrant had earlier been issued against the defendant, he appeared before the court prior to its execution, prompting the court to vacate the order.

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Justice Kekemeke further ruled that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient grounds to deny bail, and consequently admitted Turaki to bail in the sum of ₦100 million with one surety in like sum.

The court stipulated that the surety must be a Senior Advocate of Nigeria with at least 20 years of practice or a legal practitioner with not less than 40 years of experience.

Turaki pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read in open court.

Following the plea, prosecution counsel Usman Rabiu requested a date for the commencement of trial.

Defence counsel Abdulaziz Ibrahim, SAN, informed the court that the defendant had filed three motions and sought to withdraw two of them, which were subsequently struck out without objection from the prosecution.

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He then urged the court to grant bail, arguing that under relevant provisions of the Constitution and the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the defendant was entitled to bail.

The defence also maintained that Turaki did not evade service, explaining that he was out of town at the time and later appeared in court voluntarily.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, urging the court to remand the defendant pending trial.

The case was adjourned until June 11 for hearing.