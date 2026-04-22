Youth Protest Rising Fuel Prices In Kenya

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Thousands of young people took to the streets of Nairobi on Tuesday to protest recent increases in petrol and diesel prices.

The demonstrations, mobilised largely through social media under the hashtag #RejectFuelPrices, drew significant participation from young Kenyans expressing frustration over rising fuel costs and the broader cost of living.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura had earlier cautioned against the protests, warning of their potential economic impact.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Mwaura urged organisers to reconsider the demonstrations and instead engage the government through dialogue.

“We want to strongly urge against the protests set for tomorrow. During the 2024 protests, we lost over KSh 6 billion, according to the Kenya Revenue Authority. Will it benefit Kenyans? Will it even lower the price of fuel?” he said.

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He added that while the government respects the right to peaceful assembly, large-scale protests could disrupt economic activity, strain public resources, and negatively affect businesses and livelihoods.

The protests came amid growing public dissatisfaction over fuel price hikes, which have contributed to increased transportation costs and inflationary pressures across the country.

Authorities had in recent weeks called for calm, stating that measures were being implemented to stabilise fuel prices and cushion citizens from global market fluctuations.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed support for the youth-led protests, describing them as a legitimate form of civic engagement, while noting that the formal opposition did not directly participate.

The demonstrations are expected to intensify public debate over rising living costs and government economic policies in Kenya.