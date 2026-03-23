Court Jails Govt Official Involved On Visa Fraud

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The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has dismantled a visa fraud syndicate, popularly known as a “visa mill,” operating in Lagos State, and secured the conviction of an Ikeja Local Government staff member, Michael Kuyoro.

Kuyoro was convicted on March 12, 2026, by Justice O.A. Okunuga of the Ikeja High Court, Criminal Division, for his role in a visa fraud scheme involving forgery, conspiracy, and abuse of office.

The case stemmed from a petition filed by the Italian High Commission, which flagged 22 Nigerian visa applicants suspected of presenting forged letters of invitation and introduction.

Investigations by the ICPC revealed that Kuyoro abused his position to produce falsified documents on Ikeja Local Government letterhead, falsely identifying the applicants as staff or affiliates of the council.

Further findings showed that he received ₦50,000 from an accomplice, identified as Samuel Orebela, who is currently at large, to facilitate the fraudulent operation.

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Kuyoro was initially arraigned on a four-count charge but later entered a plea bargain agreement, leading to an amended two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and making false statements under the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Following his guilty plea, the ICPC prosecution team presented the facts of the case, which led to his conviction.

In his judgment, Justice Okunuga sentenced Kuyoro to two years imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently, with an option of fines of ₦10,000 and ₦100,000 respectively.

The court also ordered three months of community service under the supervision of the Nigerian Correctional Service, a ₦1m good behaviour bond, and his permanent blacklisting from public service through enrolment in the ICPC Criminal Offenders Database.

The court noted that “penalties under the Corrupt Practices Act are outdated and inadequate to address modern corruption, calling for an urgent legislative review to strengthen deterrence.”

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The ICPC reiterated its commitment to combating corruption, particularly the abuse of public office, and urged citizens to report suspicious activities through its official channels.