Two Abducted Sokoto-Bound Corps Members Regain Freedom — NYSC

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Few days after parents of prospective corps members kidnapped along Zamfara State Highway while traveling to Sokoto State Orientation Camp for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme, cried out for help for their release, two of the corps members have regained freedom from their kidnappers.

The NYSC in a statement signed by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, disclosed this in Abuja.

Advertisement

The statement said the release will make four the number of the freed corps members, out of the eight PCMs and the driver abducted.

It disclosed that the Nigerian Army is seriously making efforts to ensure the safe release of the remaining four prospective corps members.

According to the statement, the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Yush’au Ahmed, reassured the public, especially the parents of the remaining four abductees that the scheme, in conjunction with security agencies will explore every available strategy to ensure their release unhurt and reunite them with their families.

“NYSC management also wishes to appreciate the overwhelming support received from the Nigerian Army in its concerted efforts towards securing the release of the abducted prospective corps members,” the statement said.

Advertisement

It expressed the determination of the scheme to remain resolute in its statutory responsibility of fostering national unity and integration.