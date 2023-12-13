Court Jails Woman For Using Fabrics To Buy Votes In Gombe Governorship Election

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Gombe State High Court II sitting in Gombe has convicted and sentenced Khadijah I. Boss to imprisonment for bribery during the 2023 Governorship and House of Assembly election in Gombe state.

The woman was jailed on Monday by Justice Abdulhamid Yakubu after facing trial on two-count charges bordering on bribery.

According to EFCC she was found to be in possession of bundles of fabrics within the polling unit of the Governorship and State House of Assembly.

EFCC counsel, Abubakar Aliyu, presented facts of the case before the court, pointing out that the case was peculiar and first of its kind in the Gombe Zonal Command.

The charges read against her said; “That you Khadijah Ibrahim Boss on or about 18th March, 2023 in Gombe within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court did canvass for votes using bundles of fabrics within 300 metres of a polling unit during the Governorship and State House of Assembly Election and you thereby committed and offence contrary to Section 126 (1)(a), of the Electoral Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 121 (3), of the same Act.”

Justice Yakubu convicted and sentenced Boss to three months imprisonment or with an option of N30,000 fine on count one and one month imprisonment on count two or an option of N10,000 as a fine, adding that the sentences run concurrently.

The court acknowledged and commended the Gombe Zonal Command and expressed hope that the conviction will bring sanity to the electoral processes.