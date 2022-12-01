Court Nullifies Abia APGA Guber Primaries, Orders Fresh Election

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday nullified the Abia State governorship primary election of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, which produced Gregory Ibe as the winner.

The court session which was presided over by Justice Binta Nyako also ordered the conduct of a fresh primary election within 14 days.

Justice Nyako made the order while delivering judgement in a suit by Chikwe Udensi, challenging the outcome of the APGA governorship primary reportedly won by Greg Ibe.

The judge said based on evidence and testimonies from witnesses, the May 29 APGA governorship primary in Abia was “flawed and marred by irregularities”.

Udensi, who lost to Ibe at the APGA primary had headed to court to challenge the outcome of the election.

The APGA chieftain prayed the court to declare him winner of the APGA governorship primary or in the alternative, order for conduct of a fresh election.