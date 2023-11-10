Court Stops NLC, TUC’s Nov 14 strike

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Industrial Court has stopped the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from proceeding with its industrial action slated for November 14.

The order was issued on Friday by the President of the Court, Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip, following an ex-parte application filed by the federal government and the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

The FG and the AGF through their legal team led by Tijani Gazali, SAN, asked that the NLC’s planned strike be stopped because it could inflict further hardship on Nigerians and businesses.

The court’s attention was drawn to the Labour union’s blockade of the entrances to the main airports in the country on Thursday.

Justice Kanyip approved the order in the interim, while the main suit filed by the federal government was adjourned.

The Labour Unions may file objections to the order to pave the way for a final verdict from the court.