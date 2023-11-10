Islamic Cleric Arrested With Human Parts In Ibadan Says He Was Desperate To Take Care Of Family

A 45-year-old Islamic cleric, Hassan Kolawole, has been arrested in Ibadan, Oyo State, with fresh human parts.

Kolawole was apprehended by police operatives at his office in the Ogbere-tioya area of the city with a fresh human head and hands.

According to police investigations, Kolawole conspired with another Islamic cleric, Tijani Waheed, to perform a money ritual that required the use of human parts.

Kolawole, while being paraded at the Oyo State Police Headquarters alongside other suspects who had committed different offences, told reporters that he was desperate to provide for his wife and two children.

“I have one wife and two children and things are very hard for me in taking good care of them,” Kolawole said.

“I met Waheed at a Maolud program, and I told him about my financial struggles and he told me that he knew how to do a money ritual, but it would require human parts. I told him that I didn’t know how to get the human parts, and he promised to get them for me.

“He later brought the human parts to me at Amuloko early in the morning. I kept them in my office, where I attend to people seeking spiritual assistance. The police came to search my office on the day that Waheed gave me the fresh head and two hands. Waheed is now at large.”

The Oyo State police spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed Kolawole’s arrest and said that it was made possible by credible intelligence from members of the public.