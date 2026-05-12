Tinubu Approves Nigeria’s Hosting Of CAF Congress, Awards

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President Bola Tinubu has approved Nigeria’s hosting of the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly and the 2026 CAF Awards Ceremony.

The approval was confirmed on Tuesday in a statement by the Nigeria Football Federation’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire.

Olajire said Tinubu made the declaration during the Africa Forward Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya.

He said the President gave the approval after meeting CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, and other senior football officials.

According to Olajire, Nigeria’s selection reflects growing confidence in the country’s capacity to host major continental sporting events.

He said the meetings also focused on football development, infrastructure and stronger partnerships across African football.

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Among those present were Foreign Affairs Minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, and former NFF President, Amaju Pinnick.

Also in attendance was CAF Acting Secretary-General, Samson Adamu, who joined discussions on preparations for future continental programmes.

The 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly is scheduled for October.

The gathering is expected to attract key football administrators and stakeholders from across the African continent.

Participants will include presidents of CAF’s 54 member associations and representatives of the zonal football unions.

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Other senior officials and administrators involved in African football governance are also expected at the event.

The assembly remains one of CAF’s most important annual meetings for policy decisions and football administration.

Nigeria’s hosting is expected to further strengthen its profile within African football circles.

The 2026 CAF Awards Ceremony will also take place in Nigeria under the new arrangement.

The awards celebrate exceptional performances by players, coaches, teams and administrators in African football.

The ceremony is known for combining recognition, glamour and entertainment in honour of African football excellence.

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Football stakeholders believe hosting both events will boost Nigeria’s image as a destination for major sporting occasions.

“It is another opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s readiness and commitment to African football,” Olajire said.