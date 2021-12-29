COVID-19: NCDC Registers One Death, 599 New Infections In 15 States

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it registered one additional death from the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday .

The centre also recorded 599 additional infections across 15 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The public health institute made these known via its official website, noting that the 599 new infections increased the total number of confirmed cases to 23,9019.

The agency noted that the fatality toll in the country now stood at 3027, with 213, 180 cases discharged in the country.

Delta State topped the Tuesday figures with 194.

Others were; Edo (94), FCT (80), Kaduna (48), Lagos (35), Ondo (23), Kano (21), Rivers (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (18), Plateau (12), Abia (8), Cross River (8), Ekiti (6), and Bauchi (3)

