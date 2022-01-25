COVID-19: Nine States Record 241 New Infections

Despite claims that the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has ended in Nigeria, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday , recorded 241 new cases across 9 states of the federation.

The latest statistics released by the centre indicates a further increase from 29 cases recorded on Sunday.

Two deaths were also recorded on the same day.

The 241 new cases are reported from 9 states namely : Taraba (98), Rivers (66), Lagos (35), FCT (20), Delta (13), Kwara (3), Abia (2), Nasarawa (2), and Plateau (2)

This is coming after the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, announced the end of the fourth wave of the pandemic in the state.

The NCDC noted that the fatality toll now stands at 3,126, as the infection figure increased by 241 to 252, 428.

The total number of those discharged is now 227,004.