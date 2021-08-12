COVID-19: With 790 Cases, Nigeria Records Highest Covid-19 Daily Infection In Six Months

Nigeria has continue to record increase in the number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis, with 790 infections registered on Wednesday.

This, according to the figure released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday, is a sharp increase from the 610 cases recorded the previous day, and the highest number reported in the last six months.

Nigeria as other parts of the world, since the detection of the COVID-19 Delta variant, has recorded increase in the number of infections.

Recall that the World Health Organisation had declared the COVID-19 Delta variant a variant of concern, due to its ability to spread quickly.

The rise made the federal government to call on Nigerians to take responsibility and adhere to preventive measures in the country, especially as the number of cases keep rising due to an ongoing doctors strike.

Resident Doctors had embarked on an indefinite strike on the 2nd of August to protest the lack of readiness of the government to meet the demand of the association.

The demands of the association includes the payment of outstanding doctors’ salaries and hazard allowances minimum, enrolment of doctors in the integrated personal payroll information systems, amongst others.

The NCDC noted that states nationwide were struggling to curb the spread of the Delta variant, with the situation becoming alarming in Lagos, Akwa-Ibom, Rivers, Oyo and the FCT, where the strain was accounting for a large number of the cases.

Lagos State which has been the epicenter, again topped the list of infection with 574 cases, followed by Rivers with 83 cases, while Ondo had 38 cases.

Others were Ogun, Oyo, Delta, FCT, Ekiti, Edo, and Osun, with 31, 23,10, 9,7, 6, and 4 cases respectively.

Anambra and Bayelsa recorded 2 cases each and Plateau had 1.

Nigeria with 11,500 active cases has so far recorded 2,195 deaths as at Thursday morning.