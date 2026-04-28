Croatia Confident Of 40-Year-Old Modric’s Recovery For W’Cup

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic believes Luka Modric will be fit to lead his side at this summer’s World Cup after the AC Milan midfielder had surgery on a broken cheekbone.

The 40-year-old was injured following a clash of heads with Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli when their sides drew 0-0 on Sunday.

Milan said Modric had suffered a “complex, multi-fragment fracture of the left zygomatic bone” and had undergone “completely successful” surgery.

The San Siro side did not specify how long Modric might be out but wished him “a speedy recovery ahead of the Fifa World Cup”.

The World Cup starts on 11 June and Croatia open their campaign against England on 17 June.

“I’ve been talking to Luka and wished him a successful surgery and a quality and speedy recovery,” said Dalic.

Advertisement

“I am convinced that he will do everything to be ready for the World Cup, and we’ll provide full support.

“I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan and that Luka, as team captain, will lead us at another major competition this summer.”

Modric is set to miss the rest of the Serie A season as AC Milan chase a Champions League spot, with four games left to play.

They are in third place on 67 points, with fourth-placed Juventus on 64 points and Como on 61 points along with Roma.