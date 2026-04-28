Six Arrested As Thugs Storm Kano Phone Market

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Armed thugs invaded the popular mobile phone market at Farm Centre in Kano on Monday, attacking traders and customers, vandalising an ambulance and clashing with police officers before being dispersed — with six suspects arrested in the crackdown.

The attack, which witnesses said sent traders and shoppers fleeing in panic, was carried out by suspected ‘Yan Daba gang members who stormed the market in broad daylight, wielding dangerous weapons and assaulting people indiscriminately.

Police patrol teams deployed to the scene on receiving a distress call found an active violent clash underway.

After an initial dispersal, the thugs regrouped and turned on the officers themselves, hurling stones and attacking them with weapons.

The assault was repelled, but the hoodlums retreated into the Farm Centre Market, where they attempted to break into shops and loot goods before reinforcements arrived and scattered them.

Six suspects were arrested in the operation. Investigations are ongoing, the police said, to track down others who fled and to identify those behind the attack.

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Kano State Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Bakori, confirming the arrests on Tuesday, described the response of officers from the Farm Centre Division as professional and commended their restraint in preventing greater destruction and loss of property.

Bakori warned that the command would not tolerate thuggery or any conduct threatening public peace in Kano State, and urged parents and guardians to rein in their wards.

“Anyone found fomenting trouble will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.