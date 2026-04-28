Nigerian States Told To Replicate Enugu’s Security Architecture

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Various states across the federation have been advised to replicate the Command and Control Centre established by the Enugu State government to monitor the security situations across the state.

THE WHISTLER reports that the control centre, located at the Government House, Enugu, was built by the state to provide surveillance and enable swift and accurate responses to security emergencies across the state.

The call was made by members of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 19 of the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja, who paid a courtesy visit to Governor Peter Mbah at the Government House, Enugu.

It was gathered that the team was on a study tour of Enugu State in fulfilment of their course, which focuses on “Ethnic Militia and Resource Competition in Africa: Implications for National Security.”

Fielding questions from Government House correspondents, a staff member of NISS, Dr Olusola Opa-Ola, praised Enugu’s Command and Control Centre with its accompanying AI-enabled cameras mounted across the state.

He said, “The command and control has assisted the state in so many ways in curbing insecurity and in identifying grey areas. It is a major factor that enables security operatives to achieve these great lengths that they have achieved. We hope other states can come around, and copy this type of command and control. It has assisted the state to nip crimes in the bud. Other states around here or even in the federation can copy this kind of security investment.”

Advertisement

He also called for greater collaboration among all tiers of government and agencies in charge of security.

In his words, “One agency cannot do it alone, and one state cannot do it alone except by collaboration.”

Governor Mbah said there was no way his administration could actualise its vision to grow the state’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn without tackling the huge security challenges inherited at its inception.

He said his administration would continue to prioritise the security of lives and property, and commended various security agencies for their cooperation in restoring the confidence of investors and residents in the capacity of government to secure them.