CrowdStrike IT Outage: 8.5m Windows Devices Affected, Microsoft Releases Recovery Tool

Microsoft has disclosed that the CrowdStrike software update, which caused widespread IT disruptions worldwide on Friday, affected an estimated 8.5m Windows computers.

The primary cause of the problem was a sensor configuration update that was distributed to Windows systems on July 19, 2024. The update caused a logic error that resulted in the global “blue screen of death” for important computer systems.

On Saturday, Microsoft unveiled a USB tool designed to assist IT managers in repairing Windows PCs and servers affected by the CrowdStrike Falcon agent problem as quickly as possible.

Users need administrator access on the Windows client and a 64-bit Windows computer with at least 8GB of free space in order to execute the utility and produce the bootable USB device.

Microsoft claims that hundreds of its engineers and experts are being sent to deal directly with consumers, despite the fact that less than 1% of all Windows devices have been affected.

Microsoft stated that even if the percentage was low, the usage of CrowdStrike by businesses that manage numerous vital services has a broad influence on the economy and society.

The incident may be among the greatest cyber failures in history, as it was characterized in the mainstream media with terms like “chaos” and “disaster.”

CrowdStrike updated their tech alert on Saturday morning, offering further details about the problem and possible solutions for organizations.

“This incident demonstrates the interconnected nature of our broad ecosystem — global cloud providers, software platforms, security vendors and other software vendors, and customers,

Microsoft said in a blog post. “It’s also a reminder of how important it is for all of us across the tech ecosystem to prioritize operating with safe deployment and disaster recovery using the mechanisms that exist. As we’ve seen over the last two days, we learn, recover and move forward most effectively when we collaborate and work together.

“We appreciate the cooperation and collaboration of our entire sector, and we will continue to update with learnings and next steps.”