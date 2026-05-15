EFCC Admits Mistake, Apologises Over UUTH Incident

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The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has apologised over the controversial incident at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Uyo, which sparked outrage following the alleged assault of a senior medical doctor during an anti-graft operation at the facility.

The apology was disclosed by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, after senior officials of the EFCC headquarters in Abuja visited the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to address the incident.

The development follows allegations by the Nigerian Medical Association, Akwa Ibom State chapter, that EFCC operatives invaded the teaching hospital on Tuesday while investigating a fraud case involving a suspect receiving treatment at the facility.

“The association had earlier stated that the operatives assaulted a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, Professor Eyo Ekpe, and also disrupted medical activities during the operation.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, Pate said EFCC officials admitted that mistakes were made during the operation and tendered apologies to affected staff and patients through the ministry.

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“This is to inform you that today, we received senior officials of the EFCC Headquarters in Abuja at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, who acknowledged that a mistake was made leading to the unfortunate incident that occurred at your hospital,” the minister stated.

According to him, the apology was part of efforts to calm tensions after the incident triggered protests and industrial action threats within the health sector.

Pate also announced the “constitution of a ministerial committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the incident, as well as similar cases involving alleged harassment of health workers by security operatives in hospitals.”

The committee, expected to submit its report within two weeks, will comprise representatives of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors, the Nigerian Medical Association, JOHESU, NANM, HURIWA, human rights practitioners, as well as directors from the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The minister appealed to striking health workers to suspend their industrial action and resume services in the interest of the public.