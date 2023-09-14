Darkness Across Nigeria As National Grid Collapses Again

By Ifeanyi Onuba

For the first time in over a year, the National grid recorded a system shutdown putting most parts of Nigeria into total darkness.

The grid, operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from Osogbo in Osun State, collapsed on Thursday morning

The grid went down to 273 megawatts of electricity coming from two out of the over 27 electricity generation points.

This comes barely a week after TCN issued a statement that the grid had bot experienced any collapse in the last 400 days.

The grid went down at 00:41am, putting some Distribution Companies (DisCos) feeders out.

As of 4:00am on Thursday, five generating plants were on the grid. Afam VI had 0.70MW, Dadinkowa was generating 0.00MW, Ibom Power had 32.90MW, Jebba had 240MW and Olorunsogo was on the grid with zero generation.

At about 1am midnight, the total power on the grid was 35MW, indicating that the country experienced a total collapse.

The grid went to 193MW at about 3am before climbing to 273mw.

