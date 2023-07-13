NCAA Grounds Max Air’s Aircraft For Endangering Lives Of Passengers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Max Air’s Boing B737 line of aircraft have been banned from operation by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for endangering the lives of Nigerians on four occasions.

This was contained in a letter with reference number, NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363, dated July 12, 2023.

It was titled ‘Suspension of Parts A3 and D43 of the Operations Specifications Issued to Max Air with Immediate Effect.’

Air Max has 6 fleet according to its website out of which three are Boeing 737 and another three are Boeing 747.

Consequently, the airline can only carry out operations with the Boeing 747 aircraft.

Recall that a Max Aircraft carrying 143 passengers crash-landed at the Nnamdi Azike International Airport, Abuja on May 7, 2023.

NCC said, “The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) hereby suspends Parts A3 (Aircraft Authorization) and D43 (Aircraft Listing) of the Operations Specifications issued to Max Air Ltd. with regards to the operations of the Boeing B737 aircraft type in your fleet.

“With the above suspension, you are to immediately suspend the operations of all Boeing B737 aircraft in your fleet.”

Explaining why it took the decision, the regulator explained that the Boeing 737 has had several issues while lifting passengers.

Particularly, the NCCA named four instances where Max Air’s Beoing 737 endangered the lives of Nigerians on landing.

NCAA said, “The Authority’s action is due to the several occurrences that involved your Boeing B737 aircraft as listed hereunder:

“Loss of Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between Take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria on 7th May 2023.

“Fuel Contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on ground Yola Airport on the 7th of July, 2023.

“Aborted take-off of Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indication on the 11th of July, 2023.

“An air return by aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to duct overheat indication in the cockpit on the 11th of July, 2023.”

The aviation regulator however said it has constituted a team of inspectors to conduct an audit of Max Air.

“The result of this audit, it said, must be found satisfactory by the Authority prior to considering the restoration of the privileges of the operations Specifications to your organisation to further operate the aircraft type,” NCAA added.