Davido Gives Boy From Kano State N1m For Decorating Tricycle With His Photos

Nigerian music star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has given a million Naira to a tricycle rider for decorating his vehicle with his photos.

A video showing the singer’s pictures pasted all over the boy’s tricycle had gone viral and attracted the music star’s attention.

Popular Instagram influencer, Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut), had said Davido promised to send the tricyclist one million Naira and requested help in locating the boy.

“I wan send the boy 1m (sic)” Davido told Ednut in a screenshot of the latter’s chat with the singer.

According to the influencer, the tricycle rider was located within an hour after Davido promised to send him the money. Subsequently, Ednut shared a post confirming that the music star had sent one million Naira to the tricycle rider.