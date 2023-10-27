Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections Will Be Better Than Others, NSA Assures

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa State, the National Security Adviser (NSA),Nuhu Ribadu, has assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed towards a free and credible elections across the states.

Ribadu made the assurance when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu and the National Commissioners and other members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security met with him on Friday.

He assured the commission that the election will be violent free and without interference and promised that it will be better than previous elections.

He said: “This election will be better than any previous ones. It will be without violence; it will be free and fair and there will be no interferences.”

During the last election, Imo State witnessed a low turnout of electorates because of the threats by non-state actors under the guise of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), demanding for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Parts of Imo state have witnessed violent crimes. The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) will be seeking for re-election and will test his popularity at the polls against 17 other candidates from different political parties.