Delta Gov In ‘Cash For Judgment’ Scandal As TAPL Claims Billions Set Aside To Influence Appeal Court Verdict

…EFCC, ICPC Invited To Investigate Bribery Allegation

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has been accused of bribing judges to influence favourable outcomes in petitions challenging his victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The allegation, made by the Transparency and Accountability In Political Litigations (TAPL), claim that Oborevwori diverted N6 billion from the Delta State Government coffers to secure favorable verdicts by the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

The allegation comes after the tribunal, led by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, dismissed the petition filed by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who ran against Oborevwori on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, for being devoid of merit.

Omo-Agege and other contestants have appealed the tribunal’s decision to the Court of Appeal in Lagos. The court is expected to deliver its judgment before the end of November.

But speaking to journalists in Asaba, the Delta State capital, TAPL’s coordinator, Chief Kinsley Emeka, accused Governor Oborevwori of conveying additional funds in hard currencies from the Government House in Asaba to Lagos for the alleged purpose of influencing the appeal court’s decision.

“It is a very sad time in the history of our state that at a time when we are witnessing so much suffering and hardship, the government is spending our resources in buying court judgments and there are people bragging about it.

“It is even difficult to understand why a government that was elected by the people and claims to be serving the people, is wasting the resources of the state in courts in an attempt to subvert the will of the people.

“Government agents are boasting that nobody can challenge Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as he has Delta state funds under his control to frustrate and jail anybody challenging his move to remain in office against the will of majority of Deltans who’s votes were manipulated,” said Kingsley.

TAPL called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to investigate the allegations of bribery.

Reacting in a phone call with THE WHISTLER, Governor Oborevwori’s Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, denied the allegation.

Ahon expressed disbelief at the claims, asserting that his principal’s election victory was secured through a fair and transparent process.

“I don’t know why people will wake up and begin to make allegations,” Ahon remarked, questioning the rationale behind such accusations.

He challenged the validity of the claims, stressing that the governor recorded resounding victory in 21 out of 25 Local Government Areas, hence doesn’t need to bribe any judge to validate his victory.

“How can the governor bribe judges? For what? An election that we won clean and clear? We won in 21 out of 25 Local Government Areas.

“So what are we scared of? Is it a man that won in four local governments that wants to claim victory over something who got 21 out of 25 LGAs? Or is it a man who did not even win two wards or his Local Government Area? There’s no iota of truth in the allegations.”

The appeal court has November 30 deadline to deliver its judgment in three separate applications filed by Omo-Agege and the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Kenneth Gbagi and the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Kennedy Pela, challenging Oborevwori’s victory.