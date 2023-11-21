Messi, Ronaldo Set To Clash Again In ‘The Last Dance’ Match

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other again for a possible last dance clash when Al Nassr take on Inter Miami in a friendly match in February.

The match has been tagged ‘the last dance’ in what is likely to be the final time both players will play against each other at club level.

Advertisement

The match is part of the Riyadh Season Cup which will also feature Al Hilal.

Messi and Ronaldo have both dominated football individually in the last 20 years with many football lovers torn in between the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) among the two great players.

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr in December 2022 following a bitter end to his second spell at Manchester United.

He has found joy in the league and many other football stars have joined him in plying their trade in Riyadh.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old signed a two-year deal which is worth $75 million a year.

Messi snubbed the Saudi Arabia revolution to join Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami in summer after bitter-sweet experience in France with PSG.

Messi signed a two-year contract which is worth 60 million per year.

The 36-year-old made an immediate impact by leading Inter Miami to Leagues Cup trophy.

Ronaldo has also tasted success in Saudi Arabia, helping Al Nassr to win the Arab Club Champions Cup in August.

Advertisement

Messi’s Inter Miami will parade the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, while Ronaldo will have a star-studded cast which includes Saido Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles and David Ospina.

The match will give Saudi Arabia football supporters the opportunity to see Messi and Ronaldo for the last time at club level after spending years battling for same trophies and individual honours.