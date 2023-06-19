Demolition: We’ll Rebuild Ancient Kano Walls With Rubble – Yusuf

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The State Government plans to utilise debris from various demolitions to rehabilitate the ancient walls in the old Kano City.

Advertisement

Governor Abba Yusuf made this known after inspecting ongoing demolition sites in Kano metropolis.

He said that already, the police and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been mandated to guard demolition sites against scavengers.

“We went round the city to inspect the various demolished sites. We have decided to use the debris of the demolished sites to rehabilitate Kano city walls to preserve history, beautify the state and make it site of attraction as a national monument,” Yusuf said.

Yusuf called on people of the state to continue to be law abiding and report any suspicious movement to security agencies for prompt action.

The ancient Kano city walls were ancient defencive walls built to protect the inhabitants of the ancient city of Kano.

Advertisement

The wall had been in existence for over 800 years.

The wall was initially built from 1095 through 1134 and completed in the middle of the 14th century.

The ancient Kano city walls were described as “the most impressive monument in West Africa.

The foundation for the construction of the wall was laid by Sarki Gijimasu (r. 1095–1134), the third king of the Kingdom of Kano in the Kano Chronicle.

In the mid-14th century during the reign of Zamnagawa, the wall was completed before it was further expanded during the 16th century.

Advertisement

According to historians, the then General-Governor of the Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria, Fredrick Lugard, wrote in a 1903 report about the Kano Walls that he had “never seen anything like it in Africa” after capturing the ancient city of Kano along with British forces.

The walls originally had an estimated height of 30 to 50 ft and about 40 ft thick at the base with 15 gates around it.