Direct Entry Registration: ABU Has Highest Number Of Candidates With Unverified Certificates– JAMB

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has the highest number of candidates with unverified certificates who registered for the 2024 Direct Entry with a total of 565.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) disclosed this in its weekly bulletin which was shared by the Board’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Monday.

Recall that the Board had disclosed that it will bar institutions that failed to verify the A’Level certificates of DE candidates from being selected on the registration portal for the 2024 admission year.

Other institutions with an outstanding number of unverified certificates are University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 144 candidates; Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, 61 and Federal University of Technology, Owerri, 12.

For Polytechnics/Monotechnics, the institutions are Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria, 61 candidates, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afilpo, Ebonyi State, 58; College of Health Technology, Calabar,25 ; Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, Plateau State 24; and Best Solution Polytechnic, Akure, Ondo State.

Institutions in the Colleges of Education with unverified certificates include Cross River State State College of Education, Akamkpa with 91; Kashim Ibrahim College of Education, Maiduguri, Borno State, 72; and College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State with 47 candidates.

Others include Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Osun State with 27); Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto (25); and College of Education, Waka-Biu, Borno State.

The Board noted that candidates holding certificates issued by the institutions, who intend to register for the 2024 Direct Entry, would have to pre-verify their certificates before completing their registration as their issuing institutions have failed to respond to repeated requests for verification of certificates issued by them.

“For the avoidance of doubt, only candidates intending to use certificates issued by these institutions for the 2024 Direct Entry, would have to pre-verify before completing their registration process.

“All registrants are to note that owing to the non-responsiveness of the following institutions to the 2023 verification requests from the Board, all candidates, who intend to use such certificates for Direct Entry application will, henceforth, have to pre-verify such certificates through the Board’s Central Admission Processing System(CAPS) to complete their registration. This measure is necessary to ensure that the Board will not have to go through the stress of getting concerned institutions to verify certificates issued by them.

“For the avoidance of doubt, only candidates intending to use the certificates of the following fifteen institutions will be subjected to the pre-verification process. Since all others are in good standing with the DE registration process, their candidates would be registered without pre-verification,” the Board said.