AGF Asks Court To Convict Abductors Who Demanded N300m To Free UNIABUJA Lecturers, Children

The Attorney-General of the Federation has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to convict four alleged kidnappers involved in the abduction of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) lecturers and their children in 2021.

This is according to the two-count charge instituted against Adamu Abubakar; Nura Muhammed Ahmadu; Ismailia Abubakar and Abdulrahman Ado – the alleged abductors.

The counts read: “That you Adamu Abubakar, male, adult of Adamu Fulani House, behind Abattoir, Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, Abuja; Nura Muhammed Ahmadu, male, adult of No. 3 Alhaji Rabiu Shop, Minna Main Market, Minna, Niger State; Ismailia Abubakar, male, adult of Adavi Village, Obajana LGA, Kogi State; Abdulrahman Ado (a.k.a YELLOW), male, adult of Dikko, along Kaduna Road, and others now at large on or about the 2nd November, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court conspired amongst yourselves to commit an offence to wit: you knowingly took hostage of Professor Joseph Sumaila Adavani; Dr Ferguson Tobins; Mohammed Sambo; Offiong Bassey Ubom; John Obansa and Fidelis Obansa from their homes at the University of Abuja Staff Quarters, Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja and took them into captivity in the coercive environment of the forest for three days and demanded ransom of three hundred million naira (N300,000,000.00) for their release.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism (Prevention)(Amendment) Act 2013.

“That you Adamu Abubakar, male, adult of Adamu Fulani House, behind Abattoir, Gwagwalada Area Council, FCT, Abuja; Nura Muhammed Ahmadu, male, adult of No. 3 Alhaji Rabiu Shop, Minna Main Market, Minna, Niger State; Ismailia Abubakar, male, adult of Adavi Village, Obajana LGA, Kogi State; Abdulrahman Ado (a.k.a YELLOW), male, adult of Dikko, along Kaduna Road, and others now at large on or about the 2nd November, 2021, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court knowingly took hostage of Professor Joseph Sumaila Adavani; Dr Ferguson Tobins; Mohammed Sambo; Offiong Bassey Ubom; John Obansa and Fidelis Obansa from their homes at the University of Abuja Staff Quarters, Giri, Gwagwalada Area Council, Abuja and took them into captivity in the coercive environment of the forest for three days and demanded ransom of three hundred million naira (N300,000,000.00) for their release. “

THE WHISTLER recalls that some gunmen had attacked the UniAbuja Staff Quarters in Gwagwalada in November 2021.

The development resulted in the kidnapping of Professor Joseph Adavani, Dr Ferguson Tobins, and several others.

The suspects had demanded a N300m ransom from the families of the abductees but they were eventually arrested as announced by the FCT Police Command spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, on November 5, 2021.

At the proceedings at Justice Donatus Okorowo’s court on Monday, the matter was scheduled for arraignment so that the defendants could take their plea.

But the case had to be adjourned to May 13.