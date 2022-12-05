‘Doing Stories That Matter’- THE WHISTLER Gets Commendation For Excellence, Conscientious Reporting

Members of staff of THE WHISTLER newspapers have been advised to maintain their core values of excellence, integrity and conscientious reporting.

The advice was given by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC Ltd, Garba Deen Muhammad, at the weekend at the end-of-the-year dinner of the newspaper at Wells Carlton Hotels and Apartment, Asokoro, Abuja.

Mohammad who commended THE WHISTLER for being a leading platform in news reporting devoid of bias and sensationalism noted that the newspaper is highly professional and becoming an authority in business reporting.

He lauded the management of the newspaper for maintaining a culture of excellence and prioritizing staff welfare.

“THE WHISTLER is becoming quite strong in business reporting and doing the stories that matter and I want to commend every member of staff.

“Keep doing what you are doing, don’t despise your days of little beginning, don’t get distracted especially as elections are fast approaching and the sky will be your starting point,” the NNPC Group General Manager said.

Also speaking, the chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, FCT Chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, lauded the publisher of THE WHISTLER newspapers, James Ume for his support for the journalists’ union.

He noted that THE WHISTLER Newspapers has distinguished itself in the media industry with prompt payment of salaries, staff training and capacity building.

On his part, the publisher of THE WHISTLER newspapers, James Ume, appreciated the staff, partners and friends of the newspaper for their dedication and unflinching support to the growth of the platform.

In his own remarks, the General Manager of THE WHISTLER, Christian Chukwu reiterated the commitment of the newspaper to factual and conscientious reporting.

Dignitaries at the event include Azubuike Emodi, Managing Director, Anchoria Asset Management Ltd, and Onyi Sunday, energy correspondent, Arise TV.