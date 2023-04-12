‘Don’t Drag Osun To Era Of Financial Recklessness’ — CSO Cautions Adeleke Over Bond With Aregbesola

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The coalition of civil societies under the aegis of the Osun Masterminds has cautioned the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, against continuing with projects and programme initiated by former governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration.

They held that continuing with such projects and programmes will amount to waste of state resources on ‘white elephant’ projects.

The Executive Director of the coalition, Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli on Wednesday said they are not bothered about whom the Governor chooses to interact with but are worried about “some utterances that have followed the interactions” which they said “leave us worried that our State may unknowingly be headed in the wrong direction that we sadly had to reverse from when Aregbesola left office.”

Oyedokun-Alli recalled that the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who belongs to the same party with Aregbesola, reversed some policies of his predecessor including those pertaining to education.

He laments that “Adeleke openly expressed willingness to return Opon Imo to schools which leaves us worried that he may be getting tempted to go in the path of profligacy that characterized many policies of the Aregbesola administration and also embark airport project that has gulp millions of Nigeria without nothing to show for them.

“We advise the Governor to exercise serious restraints with his statements in support of any past policy in Osun. We are aware that he may have built some political friendship with the Aregbesola political tendency, but he must not allow himself be used to drag Osun back into an era of financial recklessness and undertaking of white elephant projects that will push Osun back into insolvency.”

Meanwhile, the CSO commended Adeleke for introduction of free healthcare in the state in his first 100 days in office and ongoing road construction in the nine federal constituencies, among others.