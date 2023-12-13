Don’t Leave Loopholes When Writing Judgements, CJN Charges FHC Judges

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, has charged judges of the Federal High Courts of Nigeria to thoroughly consult their books and avoid “loopholes” in their judgements.

Olukayode spoke on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the 39th Annual Federal High Court Judge’s Conference and the Federal High Court’s 50th Anniversary Lectures in Abuja.

“Always write your judgement to ensure that the Appeal Court affirm your decisions. Don’t leave any loophole,” the CJN said.

Olukayode said that being an FHC judge is not child’s play because the judges don’t sit on the panel, “you sit as a lone ranger. It is your court, you are not there to impress anyone.”

The CJN maintained that there is no doubt the Federal High Court is the largest court in Nigeria and the best of the court of trial.

He observed that the jurisdiction of the FHC court keeps expanding from being a revenue court to the only court that has originating jurisdiction on electoral matters.

“You want to challenge any party under the electoral act, the law says you go to the FHC,” Olukayode said.

The CJN added that anyone appointed to the FHC is lucky and should not take it for granted.

“Work hard and harder and go extra mile. Let the court of Appeal affirm your decisions,” the CJN said, urging judges not to be threatened by lawyers who say they will go on appeal against their verdicts.

He congratulated the judges and declared the conference open.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief Judge of the FHC, Justice John Tsoho, appreciated stakeholders who initiated the initial lofty idea of the Federal Revenue Court which has now grown and metamorphosed into the Federal High Court.

“This is an opportunity to remember those who championed the enhanced jurisdiction of the Federal High Court,” Tsoho said.

The CJ appreciated the CJN for various interventions in ensuring that the FHC succeeds.

“The CJN made the Federal High Court the court of first instance in pre-election matters,” Tsoho said,

Tsoho noted that the conference would allow judges to identify problems facing the courts, critically discuss them and make suggestions.