‘Embarassing, Disappointing’ – Reactions As Manchester United Crash Out Of Champions League In Group Stage

Reactions have trailed Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford on Tuesday to send the Red Devils out of the Champions League in the group stage.

Ten Hag’s men needed a win against the German giants to stand any chance of making out of the group, but they failed to deliver when it mattered most.

Kingsley Coman’s 70th minute goal was enough to hand the visitors the maximum points and send the hosts out of the competition in front of their fans at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s Reaction To Bayern Munich Loss

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag insisted that Manchester United played well despite not troubling Bayern Munich throughout the match.

Ten Hag said: “The team did very good, we were very good defensively and in the pressing. We had many ball regains, especially second half. But then we didn’t take enough benefit from it – we were playing against a strong side.

“Bayern always, even when they are not in the game, have enough individual class to produce one moment – and that’s what happened.

“We know we want to be more consistent. Me as a manager, I have to improve the team, help the team progress, guide them, and the players have to take responsibility. We have to do that together.

“The players gave everything, we saw the spirit. I have to pay a big compliment for the way they worked together as a team against a good Bayern side.

“You need energy when the game is going, and especially in forward positions the options [on the bench] were limited. Ten Hag concluded.

Tuchel Reacts to Manchester United Win At Old Trafford

Bayern Munich manager, Thomas Tuchel expressed his sympathy for Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League.

Tuchel said: “Almost always I feel sympathy for the other coach but we try everything to win matches. These are the goals of high level sports but of course I have sympathy, he has a lot of key players injured for a decisive match, they lack the personality and maybe the width to change games from the bench.

“It is not an easy time, but I am pretty sure he knows what to do next, and he does not need my advice or clapping on the shoulders. He is experienced enough to go through it. I had not a nice moment last Saturday and sometimes you feel pretty lonely as a coach.”

Manchester United fans have also taken to the Social Media to express their disappointment after another defeat at Old Trafford.

Sarki wrote on Twitter: “It’s truly embarrassing for Manchester United to finish last in a group that includes Galatasaray and Copenhagen, but what do I know.”

Ajax AFC wrote on Twitter “1 shot on target in 94 minutes in a must win Champions League fixture at Old Trafford is a really bad look for Erik ten Hag. There are no excuses for that.”

Josiah Owezim wrote: It’s disappointing for a Club of Manchester United’s pedigree to get knocked out of the Champions League group stage in a group that has the likes of Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen, it’s so disappointing.

“Considering that United scored the same number of goals as the table leaders Bayern Munich, but also conceded so many goals (15) as a result of poor defending. But we as fans have to pick the positives from the competition and move on hoping that we qualify for next season and come back stronger.”